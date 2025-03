The Alexandria Legion 423 has pledged $25,000 to the Maxville Manor Redevelopment Project. From left: Legion executive members Bruno Lauzon, Lynden Cameron, Bob May, Maxville Manor Foundation Director Gord White, Legion Second Vice President Martin Doyle, First Vice President Bruno Lalonde, executive member Peter Conway, President Brian Caddell, North Glengarry Mayor, Fundraising Campaign Co-Chair Jamie MacDonald, executive member Warren MacDonald and Sergeant At Arms Lee MacKinnon.