Alexandria tennis courts need facelift

March 23, 2025 — Changed at 13 h 04 min on March 18, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:
Alexandria tennis courts need facelift
Courts are no match for the elements. (Photo : North Glengarry Township)

The tennis courts at Island Park in Alexandria are showing major signs of wear and tear, despite repeated attempts by professionals to repair the surface cracks. With warmer weather on its way and outdoor activities soon to begin, concern is for the safety of players on the courts, should the cracks become larger.

North Glengarry is hoping to land a $200,000 Ontario Trillium Fund grant to build new tennis and pickleball courts. The funding is expected to cover the complete rejuvenation of the courts and would permit the project to be completed in 2025, providing a safe surface for residents to play sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The plan, if the funding can be secured, would be to remove the existing base, rebuild the tennis courts and add four pickleball courts at Island Park.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

11,000 free trees for area residents
Local News

11,000 free trees for area residents

A total of 11,000 free native trees and shrubs will be given to residents this year by South Nation Conservation (SNC) and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA). “Planting…