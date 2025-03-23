Alexandria tennis courts need facelift

The tennis courts at Island Park in Alexandria are showing major signs of wear and tear, despite repeated attempts by professionals to repair the surface cracks. With warmer weather on its way and outdoor activities soon to begin, concern is for the safety of players on the courts, should the cracks become larger.

North Glengarry is hoping to land a $200,000 Ontario Trillium Fund grant to build new tennis and pickleball courts. The funding is expected to cover the complete rejuvenation of the courts and would permit the project to be completed in 2025, providing a safe surface for residents to play sports and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The plan, if the funding can be secured, would be to remove the existing base, rebuild the tennis courts and add four pickleball courts at Island Park.