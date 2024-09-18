Alexandria Terry Fox Run raises $5,990

People of all ages took part in the annual Terry Fox Run at Alexandria’s Island Park Sunday, September 15 when some 26 volunteers and 70 participants helped to raise $5,990 for cancer research. The total included online donations of $2,695, onsite donations of $1,895 and $1,400 from local donors, Lions Club, the Alexandria Legion and Retired Teachers of Ontario, says organizer Anne Thevenot. The goal was $4,200.