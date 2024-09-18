Alexandria Terry Fox Run raises $5,990

Off and running, and walking, at the Alexandria Terry Fox Run.

People of all ages took part in the annual Terry Fox Run at Alexandria’s Island Park Sunday, September 15 when some 26 volunteers and 70 participants helped to raise $5,990 for cancer research. The total included online donations of $2,695, onsite donations of $1,895 and $1,400 from local donors, Lions Club, the Alexandria Legion and Retired Teachers of Ontario, says organizer Anne Thevenot. The goal was $4,200.

