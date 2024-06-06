Alexandria’s Mill Pond not safe for swimming

High levels of bacteria in Mill Pond in Alexandria have prompted the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to deem the Island Park beach to be unsafe for swimming.

An elevated bacteria density in the water is the major cause of postings. The most common bacteria is E. coli, which may indicate the presence of fecal coliforms (FC), an organism that exists in the feces of virtually all warm-blooded animals. In Ontario, the recreational water quality guideline is a maximum of 200 E. coli per 100 mL of water.

A public beach that has been posted because of high contamination levels will be subjected to more frequent water sampling.