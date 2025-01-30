Alzheimer Society Hosts Delicious Soup Showdown

The Cornwall Civic Complex was filled with the comforting aroma of freshly prepared soups on January 21, 2025, as the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District hosted the return of its beloved fundraiser, Soup’s On. Held in Salon’s A, B, and C, the event brought together community and professional chefs to compete for the top soup honours, all while raising crucial funds for Alzheimer support services in the region.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Tanya Dawson, Community Engagement Manager for the Alzheimer Society. “This is our first Soup’s On since before COVID, and it’s heartwarming to see the community come together again to enjoy a hot bowl of soup on a cold day. The funds raised today will help us continue offering vital services for clients and caregivers across Prescott-Russell, Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, and Akwesasne.”

Nine teams participated, and the judges awarded R. Johnson Painting & Renovation’s Creamy Potato Bacon with a Twist the top prize in the community category, while Glen Stor Dun Lodge took both the professional category and the People’s Choice Award for their Buffalo Chicken soup.

Dawson highlighted the importance of the event, saying, “These funds allow us to sustain programs like our day program in Forest Park and bilingual services across all five of our catchment locations.”

Dan Allaire from Boom 101.9 FM served as emcee and celebrity judge, lending his humour and enthusiasm to the event. “For me, a good hearty soup on a cold winter’s day has to be thick and creamy. There were some incredible entries here today, and it smelled amazing in the room,” Allaire said. It was a tough job, but Mr. Allaire was ready with a spoon in hand.

Chef Ahmad Mansori of Tauro Fine Dining, who presented a seafood bisque for the competition, shared the inspiration behind his choice: “It’s one of my best-sellers. People love it, and it’s a recipe I take pride in.”

Attendees warmed up with bowls of soup and cast their votes. In addition to the culinary competition, attendees could participate in a 50/50 draw and win door prizes.