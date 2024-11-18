Alzheimer Society Hosts Grand Reopening

The Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District celebrated the grand reopening of its new facility at 122 Second Street West, whereattendees enjoyed food, cake, and tours of the spacious, updated location. The event featured speeches, cake, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Justin Towndale also presented the organization with a certificate commemorating he grand re-opening, highlighting the positive impact of the new space on services for those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, described the updated facility as “a beautiful, welcoming space, perfect for serving our community’s growing needs.” She added, “As the number of peopleaffected by Alzheimer’s rises, having a space like this is essential.”

Donna MacGillivray, Executive Director of the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District, reflected on the enhancements to the facility, which now offers private offices and on-site programs for greater privacy and accessibility. “Previously, we couldn’t offer services on-site due to space limitations. Now, each case manager has a private office, and we can host programs right here,” she said.

Board President George Knezevic, a long-time volunteer motivated by his own father’s experience with Alzheimer’s, emphasized the importance of community support. “This facility is a beacon for families,offering support and resources,” he said. “With more than 300,000 people in Ontario affected by dementia, and growing each year, local support is vital.”

Patricia Rowlands, whose husband Mike participates in Alzheimer Society programs, expressed her gratitude in a speech. “The Cornwalland District Alzheimer Society makes us feel we’re not alone,” she shared, highlighting the positive environment for her husband and respite for herself as a caregiver. Mike Rowlands echoed her sentiment, simply saying, “Thank you very much—your help is always appreciated.”

The grand re-opening marked a significant milestone for the Alzheimer Society, ensuring more comprehensive support for families in theCornwall area.