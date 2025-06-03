Alzheimer’s Walk Honours Loved Ones

JASON SETNYK

The IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s took place on May 24, indoors, at the Benson Centre Fieldhouse, bringing together over 100 participants for a meaningful cause. Organized by the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall and District, the annual walk raises funds for local programs supporting people living with dementia and their care partners.

“We’re so grateful for the community’s continued support,” said Tanya Dawson, Community Engagement Manager. “The funds raised stay in our region-supporting our day programs, education sessions, and new initiatives like Minds in Motion.”

This marks the seventh year of the walk in Cornwall, with over $206,000 raised since 2018. Local dignitaries MP Eric Duncan, MPP Nolan Quinn, and Mayor Justin Towndale were among those who attended and spoke at the event.

Participant Nancy Hallberg shared her personal story before the walk, reflecting on her husband’s journey with Alzheimer’s. “It does indeed take a village, and we were blessed to live in a great one,” she said. “The Alzheimer Society was there for us when we needed them most. Walk on!”

Final fundraising totals will be announced on social media soon.