An a-MAZE-ing donation!

WDMH

It may be a little chilly for the Mountain Orchards corn maze now, but it was a busy place during the warmer months as families enjoyed the twists and turns, while supporting the new Dundas Manor at the same time. By the end of the summer, visitors had donated $500 for the new home. Mountain Orchards matched this amount, resulting in a $1,000 gift to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign!

On their Facebook page, the Mountain Orchards team noted: “Our corn maze was in memory of our remarkable friend Diane Fox. She spent much of her timing volunteering at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, assisting local seniors by delivering meals-on-wheels and serving lunches at the ‘Diner’s Club’ in South Mountain. This compelled us to pledge our donation box to the Dundas Manor campaign – a fundraiser to build a new long-term care home for seniors in Winchester. We are extremely grateful for your help and kindness this season!”

“Thank you to Mountain Orchards and everyone who came out to enjoy the corn maze this summer,” notes Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “We are so grateful for the support of local communities and for creative and fun events like this that have such an impact!”

For more details about the WDMH Foundation, please visit www.wdmhfoundation.ca. For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.