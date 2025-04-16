An adorable, 13-foot tall Easter bunny

April 16, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 13 min on April 8, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Katie Hope, owner of Balloon Babes, stands beside the second-floor railing, her 13-foot Easter Bunny balloon sculpture visible next to her at Cornwall Square.  (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

A 13-foot balloon bunny has taken centre stage at Cornwall Square, thanks to local balloon artist Katie Hope, owner of Balloon Babes. Her larger-than-life Easter Bunny sculpture, suspended under the mall’s skylight, is a highlight of this year’s Easter celebrations.

The display is part of a festive setup that also includes a “Bunny Garden” in the centre court for family photo opportunities. Hope’s balloon installation will be on view until the end of the month.

“It takes me about five or six hours to inflate everything, plus another hour or two of prep work. I think it’s close to 1,300 balloons,” says Hope.

The sculpture was assembled in sections and lifted into place with the help of mall staff. “The bunny comes in pieces — his torso, head, and ears. Sometimes things don’t go perfectly as planned, so there’s a bit of tweaking, but in the end, it’s super cute and he’s adorable.”

This is the second year Hope has created a giant Easter Bunny at the mall. Past holiday sculptures have included oversized pumpkins, a giant spider, and a dragon.

“I should wear a microphone so everyone can hear the cute stuff people say,” Hope laughs. “It’s always, ‘Oh my God, how do you do it? How did it get there? How many balloons is that?’ The reactions are amazing.”

Hope founded Balloon Babes in 2020 and has since become a familiar name in the community for her creative balloon art, from helium bouquets to elaborate installations. “It is super fun. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I do,” she said.

