An outing to the Vankleek Hill Fair 2025

The Vankleek Hill Fair has been located on the same site since 1886, having moved from an earlier venue to accommodate a larger space for exhibitors, rides and crowds at the popular Fair. This year’s Fair continued its tradition to give a closer look into traditional agricultural competition and iconic fair events.

People could watch the 4-H calf competition and get up close to the calves while they awaited their turn in the ring. 4-H began in Canada in the early 1900s and comes from the organization’s pledge: head, heart, hands and health. Each season, youth members choose a project that will develop agriculture or life skills. They are guided by a leader who provides feedback and supervision as the project develops, and members present their project at the end of the season at exhibitions and fairs. The 4-H program is based upon pillars that include: focusing on innovations to create sustainable agricultural and food security; maintaining healthy lifestyles and being environmental stewards; exploring new innovations and connections to science, technology & society; and becoming role models for change on issues to make a better world.

Visitors could see live sheep being sheared of their wool coats and learn about diary farming practices & its importance in rural communities providing jobs & quality dairy products for everyone to enjoy. Horses play a big role in the Vankleek Hill Fair, with competition from miniature horses to the heavy horses, from line classes to the thunder of the six-horse hitches. There were Extreme Cowboy races, Western classes and an English Horse Show.

For others, the midway rides or the exhibits and kids’ activities are the main attraction. Add to that some tasty Fair food & ice cream on a sunny, hot day and the outing to the Vankleek Hill Fair was a great success!