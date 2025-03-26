Animals perish in barn fire near Greenfield

March 26, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 04 min on March 25, 2025
Reading time: 30 s
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:

Chapterhouse Farms on County Road 22 in North Glengarry west of Greenfield suffered a tragic barn fire Sunday night.

Crews from all three fire stations were called out to fight the blaze but when they arrived the barn was already engulfed, causing the loss of the entire barn.

Sadly, there were animals inside the building that could not be saved. The family is mourning the loss of their beloved two horses, two sows each with their litters and a flock of ducks.

Chapterhouse Farms is a livestock producer, with a focus on specialty animals raised naturally on pastures. The loss of the entire barn is a tragedy for any farmer or rural producer, particularly when animals perish. A social media post by the family thanked the fire fighting crews for their help and hoped the community would support the family in facing the cleanup from such a devastating loss.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

South Glengarry looks at clear garbage bags

South Glengarry Township is looking at obliging residents to switch to clear garbage bags as a means to stretch landfill site capacity…