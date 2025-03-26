Animals perish in barn fire near Greenfield

Chapterhouse Farms on County Road 22 in North Glengarry west of Greenfield suffered a tragic barn fire Sunday night.

Crews from all three fire stations were called out to fight the blaze but when they arrived the barn was already engulfed, causing the loss of the entire barn.

Sadly, there were animals inside the building that could not be saved. The family is mourning the loss of their beloved two horses, two sows each with their litters and a flock of ducks.

Chapterhouse Farms is a livestock producer, with a focus on specialty animals raised naturally on pastures. The loss of the entire barn is a tragedy for any farmer or rural producer, particularly when animals perish. A social media post by the family thanked the fire fighting crews for their help and hoped the community would support the family in facing the cleanup from such a devastating loss.