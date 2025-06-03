JASON SETNYK

A sold-out crowd of 110 local leaders, business owners, and residents gathered at the Best Western Parkway Inn & Conference Centre for the annual Mayor’s Breakfast Update, hosted by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.

The morning began with opening remarks from Chamber Vice-President Eric Tremblay, who stressed the importance of bilingualism and French-language education as “an economic driver” and key to attracting investment.

“At the Chamber, we believe investing in French-language education is investing in Cornwall’s future,” he said, offering strong support for a proposed new high school by Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO).

CSDCEO President Jean Lemay echoed that sentiment, and special recognition was given during the speeches to Jacob Pilon and Comité 73 for their ongoing advocacy and leadership on the proposed French-language high school.

City CAO Tim Mills, just three months into his new role, spoke candidly about his deep ties to Cornwall and SDG and his vision for collaborative leadership.

“I’m energized by Council and staff, and I look forward to working with our partners,” Mills said. “We have to get comfortable being uncomfortable if we’re going to move this community forward.”

Mayor Justin Towndale then delivered a wide-ranging address filled with updates on development, infrastructure, and local business growth.

“Despite challenges like inflation and rising costs, Cornwall is growing-and you can feel it,” said Towndale. He cited new housing projects across the city, including the 12-storey, 160-unit building on Montreal Road and Belmont Street, and the ambitious redevelopment of the former General Hospital site, which includes multiple high-rise towers.

In terms of business and tourism, Towndale highlighted the opening of Michelin’s 984,000 sq. ft. national distribution centre and the upcoming construction of Great Wolf Lodge. “Yes, it’s still happening,” he confirmed, dispelling rumours. The lodge is expected to bring 670,000 unique visitors annually.

Towndale also emphasized Cornwall’s role in international trade discussions. “We’ve joined the Border Mayors Alliance to advocate for fair trade policies,” he said, noting recent U.S. tariffs. Cornwall has amended its procurement policy to prioritize Canadian suppliers and avoid “offending jurisdictions.”

Quality-of-life projects were another focal point, including the proposed local beach and dog park, ongoing renovations to the Civic Complex, and expanded green bin and recycling programs. “Since January, we’ve diverted over 1,000 tonnes of organic waste, extending our landfill’s life by nine years and saving millions,” Towndale stated.

On education, Towndale praised St. Lawrence College’s revitalization, including the reopening of the millwright machine shop and the new Certified Logistics Professional (CCLP) designation. He also reiterated City Council’s support for both CSDCEO’s and UCDSB’s high school redevelopment proposals.

The mayor concluded by thanking the business community. “You are the backbone of our city,” he said. “Your investments, your jobs, and your support for local causes are what make Cornwall great.”