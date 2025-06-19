Annual Richelieu Tide-and-Tail Benefit Feast a Savory Success

June 19, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Annual Richelieu Tide-and-Tail Benefit Feast a Savory Success
Club Richelieu's latest charity dinner was a delicious triumph again this year. Pictured are the highly gifted father-and-son culinary duo alongside the dedicated volunteers from the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude, whose presence helped make this philanthropic event truly memorable. From left to right: Diane Winters, Ron Baribeau, Gabriel Asselin (Chef), Grace Kakudji Josephine, Al Diallo and Pierre Asselin (Chef).

Seaway News

Lobster, prime rib and heartfelt generosity were on the menu at this year’s Surf n’ Turf Benefit Feast, hosted by Club Richelieu of Cornwall. Held at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude, the sold-out fundraiser proved once again that when great food and philanthropy meet, the results are deliciously powerful.

Guests gathered for a lively cocktail reception before sitting down to an indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet curated by celebrated chefs Gabriel Asselin and his dad, Pierre Asselin. From the buttery richness of Atlantic lobster to perfectly seasoned prime rib, the feast lived up to its promise-and then some.

Renowned for the rich timbre of his mellow, honeyed voice, Benoit Brisson delivered a soulful repertoire-ranging from cherished classics and nostalgic favourites to heartfelt original pieces.

Spearheaded by event coordinator Denise Dubé, the initiative rallied remarkable community support. “A full plate and a full heart-that’s what tonight is all about,” said Dubé, capturing the spirit of an evening where generosity, good food and community came together to support youth in meaningful ways.

Patrons are already looking forward to Club Richelieu’s next benefit supper-an evening of traditional French-Canadian cuisine, music and holiday cheer served with heartfelt community spirit.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Successful adult sail training
Local News

Successful adult sail training

Seaway News