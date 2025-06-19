Annual Richelieu Tide-and-Tail Benefit Feast a Savory Success

Seaway News

Lobster, prime rib and heartfelt generosity were on the menu at this year’s Surf n’ Turf Benefit Feast, hosted by Club Richelieu of Cornwall. Held at the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude, the sold-out fundraiser proved once again that when great food and philanthropy meet, the results are deliciously powerful.

Guests gathered for a lively cocktail reception before sitting down to an indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet curated by celebrated chefs Gabriel Asselin and his dad, Pierre Asselin. From the buttery richness of Atlantic lobster to perfectly seasoned prime rib, the feast lived up to its promise-and then some.

Renowned for the rich timbre of his mellow, honeyed voice, Benoit Brisson delivered a soulful repertoire-ranging from cherished classics and nostalgic favourites to heartfelt original pieces.

Spearheaded by event coordinator Denise Dubé, the initiative rallied remarkable community support. “A full plate and a full heart-that’s what tonight is all about,” said Dubé, capturing the spirit of an evening where generosity, good food and community came together to support youth in meaningful ways.

Patrons are already looking forward to Club Richelieu’s next benefit supper-an evening of traditional French-Canadian cuisine, music and holiday cheer served with heartfelt community spirit.