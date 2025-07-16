Another Milestone Brings Care Closer to Home

Seaway News

Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is proud to announce the successful completion of its first breast biopsy procedure, marking a significant milestone in expanding access to care for patients in our region.

This new service is a vital step forward in reducing regional wait times and ensuring that patients receive timely, compassionate care—closer to home.

“This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing care close to home,” says Kyle Jones, Clinical Manager of Diagnostic Imaging at WDMH. “We are incredibly proud of our dedicated team and grateful to our partners who helped make this possible.”

WDMH extends its sincere thanks to The Ottawa Hospital’s Breast imaging team for their onsite support, and to the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital’s Diagnostic Team for generously allowing our staff to shadow their site during the preparation phase. Their collaboration and guidance were instrumental in launching this important service.

Dr. Jean Seely, Radiologist Lead for Breast Imaging at WDMH, added that “Introducing breast biopsy services at WDMH means our patients can access critical diagnostic care without the added stress of long travel or wait times. It’s a proud moment for our team and a win for our community.”

The addition of breast biopsy services provides a more streamlined diagnostic plan for patients at WDMH. From initial screening, follow-up, biopsy and then surgery, we can now do all of it here, under one roof.

Together, we’re building a healthier future for our community.

If you would like to provide comments or suggestions about hospital services, please contact Cholly Boland, President and CEO, Winchester District Memorial Hospital at 613.774.1049 or by email at cboland@wdmh.on.ca.