Another Successful Arts Hall of Fame Fundraiser

An evening of music and artistic celebration drew a full house on Sunday, May 4, 2025, as the Centre for the Arts Collective hosted its annual Spring Fundraiser at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297. The benefit dinner, which included a live performance by the Heartstrings Ensemble and a silent auction, raised funds in support of the Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame and its upcoming fall gala.

City Councillor and Collective member Elaine MacDonald emphasized the importance of recognizing Cornwall’s artistic heritage through the Hall of Fame. “When we started working, Cornwall really had no monument to the arts,” said MacDonald. “We wanted to get arts in our faces—out there in the culture—so people are aware of how important it is in our lives.”

MacDonald also provided an update on the long-awaited Cornwall Arts & Culture Centre, noting that the community fundraising committee—chaired by Katie Burke—has raised around $1.4 million to date. “Every single penny donated went strictly to the Arts Centre,” she said. “Nothing for administration costs, nothing for expenses.” Construction has experienced several delays, but MacDonald said progress is finally visible. “If we don’t have it by the end of the year, we’ll have it early in 2026,” she added. She also credited the work of other committee members, including Brian Lynch.

A highlight of the evening included Councillor Syd Gardiner, a Cornwall Arts Hall of Fame inductee, joining the Heartstrings Ensemble for three musical numbers. “I enjoy this fully because I get to sing—and that’s what I’ve been doing since I was 12 years old,” said Gardiner. “Music is in my heart, simple as that.”

Katie Burke, Recording Secretary of the Collective and chair of its Community Fundraising Committee, brought up points for reflection during her keynote speech. Quoting Walt Disney, she said, “First, think. Second, dream. Third, believe. And finally, dare.” Burke reminded attendees that while the sports world may dominate headlines, it’s the arts that quietly shape our communities. “It is not so easy to see the patience, practice, and perseverance of the artists,” she noted, adding, “Where would we be if not for the past talents of Cornwall Little Theatre, Glen Productions, Focus Art, and so many others?”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will help cover the costs of the next Arts Hall of Fame gala, scheduled for October. Nominations for the 2025 inductees remain open until July 1.