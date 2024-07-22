Appeal for more time for asylum seekers

Community leaders are appealing to the federal government to give more time to the 537 asylum seekers who have been told they must leave the Dev Hotel and Conference Centre in Cornwall by July 31.

Since Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed that its contract with the former Nav Centre will expire at the end of the month service organizations have been scrambling to try to find housing for the asylum claimants.

In a letter drafted by the United Way Centraide SDG, Senator Bernadette Clement, ACFO SDG and co-signed by 15 local organizations to Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller, Housing and Infrastructure Minister Sean Fraser, and Treasury Board President Anita Anand, a 60-day extension to the housing expiry was requested. This extra time is critical to give the asylum seekers who have started to rebuild their lives in this area more time to find housing and for local employers who are concerned by the rapid loss of jobs in such a short period of time.

Over 200 of the asylum seekers have employment in Cornwall. If they cannot find housing, they will be moved to a new region in Ontario where they will need to start their life again. Children of some of these families are enrolled in school in this area. They have made friends and become familiar with the teachers and their surroundings. These children might also be uprooted and moved to another location, also needing to start all over again, a statement issued by the groups reads.

“The Cornwall community has stepped up to the plate,” says former Cornwall mayor and now senator, Bernadette Clement.” Over these last two years, often with limited resources and in partnership with residents, the City and local organizations have been helping the asylum seekers to feel welcome, to find work and housing, and to contribute to our community.”

Our community organizations strongly urge the IRCC to reconsider this end date. As Canada faces a country-wide housing shortage, it is nearly impossible to find accommodation within 30 days. Asylum seekers have faced many hardships and have had to leave their home countries for various reasons and sadly, they now face more instability.

“Our clients are mainly concerned about their uncertain immigration status, fear of homelessness, access to essential services, and lack of adequate support. The community worries about the impact on social cohesion and integration of vulnerable newcomers. This expulsion will have a significant impact, and without additional resources, the community cannot assist asylum seekers. Immigration service providers are limited, and community agencies are overwhelmed and underfunded. This situation could increase precariousness, isolation, and social tensions in Cornwall,” says Sonia Anaïs Behilil, Executive Director of ACFO SDG.

The appeal was made after about 60 community leaders from 43 organizations met to discuss the crisis July 17.