Applications Open for Municipal Grants Program

The City of Cornwall has launched its annual Municipal Grants Program, providing funding and in-kind support to non-profit organizations through two key initiatives. The program aims to assist projects that enhance community well-being, inclusiveness, and quality of life for residents.

The application window opened on October 1 and closes on the last Friday in October each year, with funding allocated from the city’s budget. Eligible organizations can apply electronically for one of two available programs.

The first program, Financial and In-Kind Assistance, offers up to $10,000 in financial support or in-kind contributions for local initiatives. The second program, Multi-Government Funding Support, provides up to $30,000 to help organizations meet the matching-fund requirements necessary to secure federal or provincial grants.

Tracey Bailey, Interim CAO and Accounting Supervisor/Deputy Treasurer at the City of Cornwall, emphasized the value of in-kind services. “The City’s Municipal Grants Program offers various in-kind services to support community organizations, from labour for road closures to transit services for festivals,” she explained.

With a budget allocation of $170,000, the Municipal Grants Review Committee carefully evaluates each application. “The committee assesses the expected community impact by considering several criteria, including the benefits to residents, participation numbers, and the initiative’s uniqueness,” Bailey added.

Applicants are reminded that all submissions must be completed on time, as late or incomplete applications will not be accepted. Funding decisions will be finalized by December, and grants will be distributed in the following year after the budget is approved.

The City of Cornwall’s website provides further details, including the Municipal Grants Program policy and guidelines.