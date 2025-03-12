Area consumers toast removal of American booze

Area consumers are toasting the removal of American products from Liquor Control Board of Ontario shelves.

The Seaway News chatted with consumers visiting the LCBO in Alexandria. They are very supportive of the steps Premier Doug Ford has taken to push back against the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. People are glad to know that Canada is putting its foot down and taking a stand.

One cashier said that some consumers have mentioned that they miss their regular choice at the LCBO, but with so many options to choose from, not having American alcohol doesn’t matter in the least.

Ford took initial steps to halt sales of any American alcohol at LCBO stores. The LCBO website has also been updated, with the removal of over 3,600 products including bourbon, wine, beer, cider and any U.S. alcohol-based product. This also means that bars, restaurants and other retailers will not be able to re-order any American alcohol products once they deplete their inventory. This action alone is a $1 billion loss for U.S. producers.

Although some may feel frustrated that they can’t get their regular choices at the LCBO, it is a great opportunity to explore the varieties that Ontario winemakers offer, along with great craft beers and spirits made right here in Canada. Products from other countries such as French wine, U.K. scotches and Australian craft beers will continue to be available for purchase at the LCBO. You might even discover a new favourite.