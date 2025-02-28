Area remains solid blue

Both area Conservative incumbents were easily re-elected in Ontario’s election Thursday.

Here are the numbers of votes, with the percentage of the popular vote for each candidate.

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Nolan Quinn, PC 23,846 62.03% Margin of victory 16,500

Devon Monkhouse Liberal 7,346 19.11%

Jeremy Rose NDP 4,760 12.38%

Nicholas Lapierre Green 969 2.52%

Stefan Kohut New Blue 812 2.11%

Brigitte Sugrue Ontario Party 710 1.85%

Number of registered electors 87,434

Voter turnout 43.97%

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Stéphane Sarrazin PC 24,518 51.26% Margin of victory 6,766

Trevor Stewart Liberal 17,752 37.11%

Ryder Finlay 2,384 4.98%

Thaila Riden Green 1,089 2.28%

Felix Labrosse New Blue 971 2.03%

Brandon Wallingford Ontario Party 800 1.67%

Jason St-Louis Independent 321 0.67%

Number of registered electors 98,903

Voter turnout 48.37%