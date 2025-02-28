Area remains solid blue

Both area Conservative incumbents were easily re-elected in Ontario’s election Thursday.
Here are the numbers of votes, with the percentage of the popular vote for each candidate.
Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry
Nolan Quinn, PC 23,846 62.03% Margin of victory 16,500
Devon Monkhouse Liberal 7,346 19.11%
Jeremy Rose NDP 4,760 12.38%
Nicholas Lapierre Green 969 2.52%
Stefan Kohut New Blue 812 2.11%
Brigitte Sugrue Ontario Party 710 1.85%
Number of registered electors 87,434
Voter turnout 43.97%
Glengarry-Prescott-Russell
Stéphane Sarrazin PC 24,518 51.26% Margin of victory 6,766
Trevor Stewart Liberal 17,752 37.11%
Ryder Finlay 2,384 4.98%
Thaila Riden Green 1,089 2.28%
Felix Labrosse New Blue 971 2.03%
Brandon Wallingford Ontario Party 800 1.67%
Jason St-Louis Independent 321 0.67%
Number of registered electors 98,903
Voter turnout 48.37%