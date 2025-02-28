Area remains solid blue

February 28, 2025 at 8 h 43 min
Reading time: 30 s
Richard Mahoney


Both area Conservative incumbents were easily re-elected in Ontario’s election Thursday.

Here are the numbers of votes, with the percentage of the popular vote for each candidate.

 

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Nolan Quinn, PC 23,846  62.03%  Margin of victory 16,500

Devon Monkhouse Liberal 7,346  19.11%

Jeremy Rose NDP 4,760  12.38%

Nicholas Lapierre Green 969  2.52%

Stefan Kohut New Blue 812  2.11%

Brigitte Sugrue Ontario Party 710  1.85%

Number of registered electors 87,434

Voter turnout 43.97%

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell

Stéphane Sarrazin PC 24,518  51.26% Margin of victory 6,766

Trevor Stewart Liberal 17,752  37.11%

Ryder Finlay 2,384  4.98%

Thaila Riden Green 1,089  2.28%

Felix Labrosse New Blue 971  2.03%

Brandon Wallingford Ontario Party 800  1.67%

Jason St-Louis Independent 321  0.67%

Number of registered electors 98,903

Voter turnout 48.37%

