Armed robbery, assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Michel Laurin, 37, of Ottawa, with several charges including robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement, disguise with intent and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

It is alleged Oct. 14, the armed and disguised man robbed an individual known to him and confined the victim to his residence, and punctured a tire on the individual’s motor vehicle.

Theft, assault, trafficking charges

Windell King, 43, of Cornwall, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with a slew of charges that include theft, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, obstructing and resisting a peace officer, assault with intent to resist arrest and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged Sept. 12, the man stole a bicycle and shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

It is alleged Nov. 21, the accused threatened to kill an individual known to him. Dec. 4, the man was located by a member of the CPS who was on general patrol. While being taken into custody, it is alleged, the man gave police a false name, resisted the peace officer and assaulted the member of the CPS. Furthermore, the investigation revealed the man was in possession of a Schedule I substance and packaging material.

Mischief

Robert MacDonald, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly damaging an individual’s property.

Uttering threats

Christopher Leger, 40, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 3 with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on Nov. 27, 2024, the man who was bound by a peace bond threatened to kill an individual known to him.

Theft charge

Laura Buckley, 27, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 3 for allegedly stealing a cell phone.

Assault

A 19-year-old Alexandria man was arrested Dec. 3 for assault and failing to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged Sept. 19 the man, contrary to an undertaking, sent messages to his ex-girlfriend. It is also alleged Nov. 16, the man punched his cousin in the face, causing injuries. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

Assault charges

A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Dec. 2 and charged after allegedly pushing his girlfriend and confining her to his bedroom.

A 25-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with assault after she allegedly attacked her mother. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Shoplifting

Morgan McCreary, 45, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 2 after she allegedly stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business.