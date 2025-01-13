Arson, assault and uttering threats charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Samantha Derouchie, 31, of Cornwall, with arson and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that Jan. 12, the woman allegedly started a fire, damaging the property of an individual known to her.

Assault charge

A 42-year-old Alexandria man was charged Jan. 12 with domestic assault, domestic mischief, four counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of fail to comply with a release order.

It is alleged while the man was under a restraining order, he was in contact with his ex-girlfriend at her residence, where he allegedly damaged her property and assaulted the woman. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Uttering threats

A 35-year-old Cornwall man was charged Jan. 1 with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after he allegedly threatened to choke his spouse to death.

His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Assault

Albert Mundy, 56, of Cornwall, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order after he allegedly head-butted an individual known to him.

Uttering threats

A 45-year-old Saint John, N.B. man was charged Jan. 10 with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after, while under a restraining order, he went to son’s residence and threatened another family member. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Uttering threats

Shane Flowers, 43, of Pembroke, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of uttering threats to damage property. It is alleged Jan. 15 the man made threats to burn down and blow up a building. It is also alleged he made threats to cause harm to individuals known to him.