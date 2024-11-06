Arson, assault charges

November 6, 2024 at 13 h 58 min
By Richard Mahoney
The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 48-year-old Cornwall man with arson.

William Miller was arrested Nov. 5, after police were dispatched to the area of Second Street East to assist Cornwall Fire Services. The investigation revealed the man allegedly started the fire.

Assault, mischief charges

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with assault and mischief. It is alleged on Nov. 2, the youth went to the mall, punched walls and assaulted an individual. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

