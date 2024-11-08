Arson charge; firefighters rescue two residents

An arson charge has been laid in connection with a fire November 5 in the 400 block of Second St. E. in Cornwall.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Cornwall Fire Services responded to an initial report of a fire alarm activation at a residential building.

A total of twelve (12) on duty firefighters responded from both fire stations; first arriving firefighters confirmed there was smoke coming from a second storey window. During their primary search they found two residents trapped in the apartment. Working together with firefighters inside the building they were able to safely rescue the residents.

Eighteen residents of the building were temporarily displaced while firefighters worked to ensure the fire was out and the building was safe. Residents were allowed to return shortly before midnight. Cornwall SD&G Paramedics assessed, treated, and transported one individual to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Cornwall Fire Services and Cornwall Police Service have determined the fire was set.

“A fire alarm system was working in this building; these systems are designed to notify residents of a building of a dangerous situation and in this case it did exactly that,” said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson. “This system was centrally monitored which prompted an immediate call to our fire dispatch centre and allowed our firefighters to be on scene within minutes.”

Cornwall Fire Services reminds residents of the critical importance of having an emergency escape plan and knowing multiple ways out of any building. Paths to an exit such as doors and windows must always be clear.