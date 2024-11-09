Art collection grows

North Glengarry Township has received a beautiful gift from the Collectif d’artistes de Glengarry Artists’ Collective, a painting by Lynne Ayers.

The donation is the group’s way of thanking the township for its support. “The Collective has celebrated its association with the Township with annual artwork donations in the fall. These works hang at the Sandfield Centre, so we’re slowly building a gallery celebrating collective artists,” said collective Vice President Yvonne Callaway, who made the presentation along with President Bobi Leutschaft Poitras at the a recent council meeting.

Collective members are canvassed, with artworks then being anonymously submitted to the Arts, Culture and Heritage Committee for consideration. The committee chose this year’s work of art from a field of seven. The selected work is a watercolour titled Glengarry Wetlands by Ayers. This is the second piece by this artist that the committee has chosen to hang in the Sandfield Centre, a.k.a. “The Alexandria Louvre.”