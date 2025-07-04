Art Walk Draws Thousands Downtown

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall Art Walk returned to Pitt Street on Saturday, June 28, 2025, drawing thousands downtown for an afternoon and evening of art, music, and street performances. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., the street was lined with more than 70 artists and artisan vendors, while live music filled the air and clowns, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, and aerial performers on poles, hoops, and silks captivated passersby.

“This year, we expanded to over 70 vendors-up from 62 last year,” said organizer Richard Salem, who also facilitates Your Arts Council. “We’ve also moved all family activities into the main event area, making everything more accessible.”

The Pommier Square stage hosted acts all day, including the final performance of local favourite Señorita Sin. “Surveys from last year showed 8,000 attendees, with 2,000 from beyond 40 km-qualifying them as tourists,” said Salem. “Roughly $90,000 in material was sold, most of it art.”

“I’m absolutely tickled by the variety this year-from polymer jewelry to taxidermy,” Salem added, wearing his iconic Art Walk top hat.