Arts Centre Costs Balloon Past $15 Million

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall City Council voted on June 9 to approve two motions that significantly increase the cost of the Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre, pushing total expenses to nearly $15 million. The first motion raises the construction budget from $10.5 million to $13.3 million, excluding the fit-up. The second approves a nearly $2 million tender to outfit the theatre with lighting, sound, seating, and curtains.

General Manager Mellissa Morgan attributed the increased costs to “site-specific conditions that weren’t fully known at the time of initial budgeting,” including buried foundation walls and an uncharted concrete duct bank. Mayor Justin Towndale acknowledged the frustration but said, “The unfortunate reality is inflation is a real thing… We just have to keep going that extra mile.”

Councillor Elaine MacDonald voiced strong support, stating, “This has the capacity to revitalize our downtown… This is going to fatten the city coffers and enrich the DBIA. It’s going to support all the restaurants downtown.” She added that public excitement was already evident, referencing crowds drawn to an early theatrical performance in the unfinished space.

Not all councillors agreed. Councillor Dean Hollingsworth opposed the motion, arguing the facility lacks support for broader artistic disciplines. “This arts centre really only caters to one art-that is, the theatre,” he said.

Despite concerns, most councillors saw no realistic option but to move forward. Councillor Claude McIntosh said bluntly, “We’re in. You pull out now, and it’s a bigger boondoggle than we got on our hands.”

Council also approved hiring an Arts and Culture Supervisor by October 1 to begin programming. The Centre’s revised completion date is June 2026. As Councillor Sarah Good noted, “While it’s not exactly what I would have imagined, I’m very, very happy to support it… This is one that will be multigenerational.”