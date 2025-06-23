Arts in the Park Turns 40

June 23, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Arts in the Park Turns 40
Tayla and Marc of Castles performing at Arts in the Park. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Arts in the Park has returned to Lamoureux Park for its 40th season, running from June 16 to August 28. The popular concert series offers free live performances at the Lions Club Bandshell, beginning at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise stated, and features a wide range of local talent.

Highlights from this year’s lineup include The Ceilidh Drovers (Celtic/Folk), Crash Course (Alt. Rock), Us with Wolves (Pop Rock), The O’Neils (Acoustic Soft Rock), Duck Tape (Punk Rock), Castles (Acoustic Rock), SwitchGear (Country/Rock), and the Heartstrings Ensemble (Easy Listening). With styles spanning folk to punk, the series offers something for everyone.

“We’re always so excited to be part of this yearly event,” said Marc Thompson, singer and guitarist for Castles.  “So many wonderful local bands get to showcase their talents to people who may not have seen or heard them before.”

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Smoking, vaping and alcohol are not permitted.

For full listings and updates, visit: www.cornwall.ca/artsinthepark.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Next Steps Declared at Hwy 138 Town Hall
Local News

Next Steps Declared at Hwy 138 Town Hall

Seaway News