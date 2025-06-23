Arts in the Park Turns 40

JASON SETNYK

Arts in the Park has returned to Lamoureux Park for its 40th season, running from June 16 to August 28. The popular concert series offers free live performances at the Lions Club Bandshell, beginning at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise stated, and features a wide range of local talent.

Highlights from this year’s lineup include The Ceilidh Drovers (Celtic/Folk), Crash Course (Alt. Rock), Us with Wolves (Pop Rock), The O’Neils (Acoustic Soft Rock), Duck Tape (Punk Rock), Castles (Acoustic Rock), SwitchGear (Country/Rock), and the Heartstrings Ensemble (Easy Listening). With styles spanning folk to punk, the series offers something for everyone.

“We’re always so excited to be part of this yearly event,” said Marc Thompson, singer and guitarist for Castles. “So many wonderful local bands get to showcase their talents to people who may not have seen or heard them before.”

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Smoking, vaping and alcohol are not permitted.

For full listings and updates, visit: www.cornwall.ca/artsinthepark.