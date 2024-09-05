Assault charges

September 5, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 54 min on September 5, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
Assault charges
Cornwall Police Service Police Blotter (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

A 34-year-old Cornwall man has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service with sexual assault, three counts of domestic assault and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

It is alleged that the man on June 15, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend on two separate occasions, and in June sexually assaulted the woman. It is alleged Aug. 5 the man once again assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Domestic assault

A 29-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested September 3 and charged with domestic assault after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.  Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

15-year-old charged

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was charged September 3 with several offences, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief. It is alleged she threatened an individual and damaged property in a residence. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

