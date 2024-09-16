Assault charges

September 16, 2024 at 11 h 25 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

Cornwall Police Service arrestedMorris Whitford, 80, of Cornwall, Sept. 15 and charged him with assault after he allegedly punched an individual several times.

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Sept. 15, and charged with assault. It is alleged Sept. 13, the youth assaulted a student at school.

Kristal Baldwin, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested for assault Sept. 15 after she allegedly assaulted an individual known to her.

Shoplifting

Nathan Glover, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with theft under $5,000 after he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

Impaired charge

Zachary Menard, 20, of Cornwall, was charged with impaired driving after Cornwall Police Service officers responded to a September 14 motor vehicle collision in the area of Cornwall Centre Road.

 

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Assault charges
Local News

Assault charges

A 34-year-old Cornwall man has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service with sexual assault, three counts of domestic assault and two counts of failing to comply with a…

Local News

Robbery, assault charges

Cornwall Police Service has charged a 27-year-old Cornwall woman with domestic assault and six counts of failing to comply with a release order after she allegedly assaulted…

Kidnapping, assault charges; cars hit during pursuit
Local News

Kidnapping, assault charges; cars hit during pursuit

Man charged with 2016 assault A 25-year-old Cornwall man has been charged by the Cornwall Police Service for an assault he allegedly…