Assault charges

Cornwall Police Service arrestedMorris Whitford, 80, of Cornwall, Sept. 15 and charged him with assault after he allegedly punched an individual several times.

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Sept. 15, and charged with assault. It is alleged Sept. 13, the youth assaulted a student at school.

Kristal Baldwin, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested for assault Sept. 15 after she allegedly assaulted an individual known to her.

Shoplifting

Nathan Glover, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with theft under $5,000 after he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street West business.

Impaired charge

Zachary Menard, 20, of Cornwall, was charged with impaired driving after Cornwall Police Service officers responded to a September 14 motor vehicle collision in the area of Cornwall Centre Road.