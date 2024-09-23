Assault charges

A 26-year-old Cornwall man was arrested by the Cornwall Police Service Sept. 19, and charged with assault causing bodily harm after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Assault charge

Nancy Hutt, 48, of Cornwall, was charged Sept. 19 with assault and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged the woman, who was bound by two separate probation orders, assaulted an individual known to her.

Break and enter

A 30-year-old Cornwall man was charged Sept. 19 with break and enter a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s residence. At the same time, the man disobeyed a restraining order.

Shoplifting charges

Sept. 20, Makayla Hamilton, 22, and Tyler Ladouceur, 21, both of Cornwall, were each charged with four counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged they tried to steal merchandise July 23 and 27 and August 22 and 23.

Assault

A 22-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested Sept. 20, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged the woman assaulted her boyfriend. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the matter.

Shoplifting

Michel Lecompte, 66, of Cornwall, was charged Sept. 21 with theft under $5,000 after he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Impaired driving charge

Saif Naveed, 20, of Cornwall, was charged Sept. 21 with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of impaired driving. The man was taken into custody after the Canada Border Services Agency conducted an impaired driving investigation. He was turned over to members of the CPS.