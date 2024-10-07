Assault charges

October 7, 2024 at 13 h 44 min
By Richard Mahoney
Cornwall Police Service has charged Kananakehneh Green, 33, of Cornwall, for allegedly assaulting an individual October 5 at a Ninth Street East business. He was released to appear in court on Nov. 14, 2024.

12-year-old charged

A 12-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested Oct. 6 for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Sept. 16, police responded to a complaint at a local school where it is alleged the girl made threats to harm an individual known to her.

Theft charge

James McCormick, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested October 6 and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged the previous day, the man stole an item from an employee at a Pitt Street business.

Impaired driving charges

Jacob Campeau, 20, of Glen Walter, was charged with impaired driving Oct. 4 when police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Marleau Avenue.

Jason Anderson, 30, of Hogansburg, NY, was arrested charged with impaired driving Oct. 5 when police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Brookdale Avenue.

