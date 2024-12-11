Assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Elizabeth Allikas, 27, of Ingleside, with robbery with violence and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Dec. 9, when the woman was bound by a peace bond, she shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business and assaulted a loss prevention officer at the business.

Shoplifting charge

Eli Johnston, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with theft after he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Assault, shoplifting charges

Brandon Lessard, 31, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 10, with assault, shoplifting and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Sept. 12, while the man was bound by peace bonds, stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business.

Dec. 10, members of the CPS responded to an incident at a Ninth Street East business where he allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer.

Assault

Elizabeth Bender-Young, 27, of Alexandria, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with assault. It is alleged that she had punched a loss prevention officer at a Ninth Street East business.