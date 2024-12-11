Assault charges

December 11, 2024 at 15 h 07 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Assault charges
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Elizabeth Allikas, 27, of Ingleside, with robbery with violence and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Dec. 9, when the woman was bound by a peace bond, she shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business and assaulted a loss prevention officer at the business.

Shoplifting charge

Eli Johnston, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with theft after he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Assault, shoplifting charges

Brandon Lessard, 31, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 10, with assault, shoplifting and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Sept. 12, while the man was bound by peace bonds, stole merchandise from a Ninth Street West business.

Dec. 10, members of the CPS responded to an incident at a Ninth Street East business where he allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer.

Assault

Elizabeth Bender-Young, 27, of Alexandria, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with assault. It is alleged that she had punched a loss prevention officer at a Ninth Street East business.

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Armed robbery, assault charges
Local News

Armed robbery, assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Michel Laurin, 37, of Ottawa, with several charges including robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement, disguise with intent and…

Local News

Arson, assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 48-year-old Cornwall man with arson. William Miller was arrested Nov. 5, after police were dispatched to the area of Second Street…

Impaired, assault charges
Local News

Impaired, assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Terry MacDougall, 60, of Williamstown, with impaired driving after police responded to an impaired driver complaint in the area of…