Assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 57-year-old Cornwall woman with assault after she allegedly kicked an individual known to her.

Assault peace officer

A 42-year-old Cornwall woman was charged March 3 with assaulting and resisting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm, theft and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged the woman, who was bound by a peace bond, stole her boyfriend’s phone, and made death threats to one police officer and threatened to harm another. Finally, it is alleged, the woman kicked a police officer and resisted arrest.

Criminal harassment charge

A 32-year-old Renfrew man was arrested March 3 and charged with criminal harassment for allegedly communicating repeatedly with his ex-girlfriend from Oct. 20, 2024, to Jan. 6, 2025, while he was bound by a release order.

Assault, mischief

A 47-year-old Sainte-Sophie, QC, man was arrested March 3 and charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief.

It is alleged July 16, 2022, the man threatened to kill an individual known to him, assaulted the individual’s girlfriend and damaged his motor vehicle. March 3, the man turned himself in at police headquarters.

15-year-old charged

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was charged March 4 with possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes. It is alleged the youth, who was ordered not to possess any weapons, was found to have a weapon for dangerous purposes.