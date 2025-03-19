Assault charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 22-year-old Cornwall man with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

It is alleged Feb. 27, the man who was bound by a probation order to keep the peace and not possess any weapons or gaming console, breached those conditions when he allegedly threatened to kill an individual who was asleep at the time of the attack. The accused brandished an edged weapon and made threats to kill the individual, police say.

15-year-old charged

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested March 18 and charged with assault. It is alleged Feb. 20, the youth assaulted another student at school.

Assault charge

A 41-year-old Cornwall man was charged March 18 after he allegedly assaulted an individual known to him.