Assault charges laid in intimate partner violence incident

May 5, 2025 at 14 h 24 min
By Richard Mahoney
A person has been charged with two counts of assault after Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to an intimate partner violence incident at a South Dundas residence Sunday.

When officers arrived, the victim was located away from the residence.

SD&G OPP members, assisted by the Emergency Response Team, Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit, and crisis negotiators, contacted the individual who remained inside the home. Crisis negotiators convinced the individual to safely exit the residence.

The individual has also been charged with distributing intimate image without consent and interfering with the lawful use of property.

The name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Victims of intimate partner violence and sexual assault are not alone. If you are in immediate danger, please call 911. “Supports are available. We believe survivors,” says the OPP.

