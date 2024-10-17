Assault, extortion charges

A 32-year-old Lancaster man was arrested by the Cornwall Police Service Oct. 16 and charged with domestic assault with a weapon, domestic mischief and mischief. It is alleged on Sept. 28, the man threw a vase at his spouse and damaged property in their residence. It is also alleged on this date, the man locked his spouse out of their home. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Harassment, extortion charges

A 31-year-old Cornwall man faces charges of criminal harassment and extortion after he allegedly continuously emailed his ex-girlfriend and threatened to share a sex video of them if she did not answer him. The man’s name has not been released in order to protect the identity of the victim.