Assault, extortion charges

October 17, 2024 at 15 h 40 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:
Assault, extortion charges
Cornwall Police Service Police Blotter (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

A 32-year-old Lancaster man was arrested by the Cornwall Police Service Oct. 16 and charged with domestic assault with a weapon, domestic mischief and mischief. It is alleged on Sept. 28, the man threw a vase at his spouse and damaged property in their residence. It is also alleged on this date, the man locked his spouse out of their home. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Harassment, extortion charges

A 31-year-old Cornwall man faces charges of criminal harassment and extortion after he allegedly continuously emailed his ex-girlfriend and threatened to share a sex video of them if she did not answer him. The man’s name has not been released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Former mayor passes away
Local News

Former mayor passes away

Former North Glengarry mayor Chris McDonell has passed away. “I am not sure if there is anyone who has held North Glengarry closer to their heart,” says Mayor Jamie…