Assault, fraud charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 27-year-old Cornwall woman with several offences, including assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

It is alleged Feb. 21, the woman, who was bound by a peace bond, attempted to use a stolen credit card at a Vincent Massey Drive business.

March 10, the woman allegedly assaulted an individual known to her with an edged weapon.

It is alleged March 13 she stole a charity donation box from a Second Street East business.

Assault

March 15, members of the CPS responded to a domestic dispute.

A 24-year-old Cornwall woman was charged with domestic mischief after she allegedly damaged her ex-girlfriend’s property.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Cornwall woman was charged with domestic assault. after she allegedly assaulted her ex-girlfriend.

Robbery

A 48-year-old Cornwall woman was charged March 15 with robbery and failing to comply with a probation order and an undertaking.

It is alleged Jan. 30, the woman, who was bound by a peace bond, robbed a Montreal Road business.

Shoplifting

A 29-year-old Cornwall woman was charged March 16 with four counts of shoplifting and two counts of failing to attend court.

It is alleged Sept. 10, 24, 27 and February 10, the woman shoplifted at businesses on Ninth Street West and Second Street East.

Assault

A 26-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested March 16 and charged with fail to comply with probation order and domestic assault after she allegedly assaulted her spouse.

Shoplifting, obstruction

An 18-year-old Cornwall man faced shoplifting and obstructing a peace officer charges after on March 16 he allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business and later refused to cooperate with police.

Shoplifting

A 48-year-old Cornwall man was charged March 17 after, while he was bound by a peace bond, he shoplifted March 11 at a Vincent Massey Drive business.

Drug trafficking charge

A 31-year-old Cornwall man faces charges that include possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. The man was arrested early March 17 by a member of the CPS who was conducting a traffic stop and found the man was in possession of illicit drugs and a large sum of cash.