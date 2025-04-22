Assault, harassment, shoplifting charges

A 42-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested by the Cornwall Police Service April 19 and charged with domestic assault, shoplifting and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged on March 13, the man, who was bound by a peace bond, went to a Ninth Street East business, selected multiple items and consumed the food without making an attempt to pay for the merchandise.

It is also alleged on April 19, the man assaulted his girlfriend.

Criminal harassment

A 28-year-old man from Cornwall was charged April 21, with criminal harassment after he allegedly parked his motor vehicle across the street from his ex-girlfriend’s residence and watched her home April 5.

Credit card theft

A 34-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested on April 21, 2025, and charged with theft of credit card. It is alleged on Feb. 17, the man stole gas cards from an unlocked motor vehicle.

Uttering threats

A 45-year-old man from Cornwall was charged April 21 with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, threatening to damage property and failing to comply with a release order. While he was subject to a restraining order, the man allegedly threatened to harm his spouse and damage her property.

