A 27-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with domestic assault with a weapon, mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged that Aug. 13, she assaulted her ex-boyfriend with a weapon and damaged his property. She was released and is to appear in court on Sept. 17.

Three charged with mischief

Two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy, all from Cornwall, have been charged with mischief after they allegedly spray-painted a residence and damaged property.