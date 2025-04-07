Assault, shoplifting charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 37-year-old Cornwall man with causing a disturbance and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged that when officers responded to a noise complaint April 4, the man was uncooperative and caused a disturbance. While being taken into custody, it is also alleged the man made threats to assault an officer.

Assault charge

A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested April 4 and charged with assault and failing to with a release order and a probation order. It is alleged April 3, the man, who was bound by a restraining order, assaulted the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.

Shoplifting charges

A 39-year-old Cornwall woman was charged with theft April 4 after she allegedly stole merchandise from a Brookdale Avenue business.

A 47-year-old Cornwall man was arrested April 4 and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of shoplifting after she allegedly stole merchandise from a Brookdale Avenue business.

Assault charges

A 60-year-old Akwesasne woman was charged April 4 with assault, shoplifting and failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged she shoplifted that day at a Ninth Street East business, where she assaulted a loss prevention officer.

A 28-year-old Ingleside woman was arrested on April 4, 2025, and charged with assault, shoplifting and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that when she shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business, she assaulted two loss prevention officers.

Mischief

A 35-year-old Cornwall man was charged April 5 with mischief. It is alleged that April 4 the man damaged his spouse’s cell phone. April 5, the man was once again arrested and charged with failing to obey a restraining order when he returned to her residence and banged on her door.

Impaired

A 47-year-old Cornwall man was arrested April 6 for impaired driving after he was pulled over by a member of the CPS in the area of Thirteenth Street West.

13 charges

A 45-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failing to attend court, five counts of fail to comply with a probation order and five counts of failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged Jan. 24, the man disobeyed a restraining order. It is alleged Feb. 1, the man assaulted an individual known to him. April 5, the man allegedly broke a restraining order by contacting his son, and threatened two individuals.