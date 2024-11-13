Assault, theft charges

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 35-year-old Cornwall man with domestic assault. It is alleged Nov. 11, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

Uttering threats

Madison Fortier-Poirier, 21, of Cornwall, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged Nov. 11, the woman threatened to kill two individuals known to her.

Shoplifting

Elizabeth Allikas, 27, of Ingleside, was charged Nov. 12 with theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order. She allegedly shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Assault

A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested Nov. 8, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on Sept. 29 the man assaulted his girlfriend. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Uttering threats

Laura Buckley, 27, of Cornwall, was charged Nov. 9 with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Nov. 9, the woman threatened to kill an individual known to her.

Obstruction

Marc Racine, 49, of Brampton, was charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Nov. 9, the man breached peace bonds. When he was located by police officers while they were dealing with a separate matter, the man allegedly provided a false name and date of birth.

Assault

Anthony Thomas, 34, of Cornwall, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with assault. It is alleged July 25, the man assaulted an individual known to him.

Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 9, 2024, the man was located by police while they were dealing with a separate matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Dec. 12, 2024.

Assault

A 19-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested Nov. 9, and charged with domestic assault and assault. It is alleged on that day, the woman assaulted her boyfriend and punched her boyfriend’s mother in the head. Her name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Mischief

A 17-year-old Cornwall youth has been charged with mischief under $5,000 after he allegedly threw a rock toward a motor vehicle and damaged the car October 31. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Impaired driving charge

Emily Alguire, 26, of Long Sault, was charged with impaired driving after police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Ninth Street East and Gloucester Street November 10.

Shoplifting

Emerisse Edgley, 41, of Cornwall, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance. It is alleged Oct. 21, the woman shoplifted at a Second Street East business.