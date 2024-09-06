Assault, uttering threats charges

September 6, 2024 at 13 h 51 min
By Richard Mahoney
The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 36-year-old Cornwall man with several offences including domestic assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged that Aug. 31, the man punched his ex-girlfriend in the face and threatened to kill her and her family members. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

Harassment, assault peace officer

Austin Perralte, 27, of Cornwall, who was arrested Sept. 5, faces several charges including assaulting and resisting a peace officer, criminal harassment, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, theft, and mischief.

Sept. 4, the man allegedly stole items from a neighbour and made threats to harm an individual. Sept. 5, while being taken into custody, it is alleged the individual resisted arrest and attempted to strike a member of the CPS.

Shoplifting

Joanne Cuerrier, 55, of Alexandria, was arrested on Sept. 5, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Sept. 5, 2024, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

 

