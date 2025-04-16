Assault, weapon charges

A 19-year-old man from Cornwall faces a slew of charges after he was arrested April 14 by Cornwall Police Service officers. He has been charged with domestic assault, domestic assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, breach of recognizance and failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged Oct. 23, 2024, he assaulted his girlfriend, brandished an edged weapon and threatened to kill his girlfriend.

Uttering threats charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 26-year-old man from Cornwall after he allegedly threatened to kill his mother and her common-law spouse April 14. The accused faces charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order.

Assault

A 32-year-old woman from Cornwall was arrested April 14 after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend.

Threats

A 16-year-old from Cornwall was arrested April 14 and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after she allegedly threatened to kill her mother.

Shoplifting

A 21-year-old man from Cornwall was charged April 14 with two counts of shoplifting and one count of failing to attend court. It is alleged March 16 and 18 the man shoplifted at a Second Street East business.

On April 14, 2025, the man was located by a CPS officer who was on general patrol. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

Three charged in fight

Three people were charged when on the evening of April 14, several members of the CPS responded to a disturbance involving numerous individuals. A 32-year-old woman from Cornwall was charged with causing a disturbance. It is alleged while police were investigating the matter, the woman continued to cause a disturbance. A 32-year-old man from Newington and a 32-year-old from Cornwall were charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm after they threatened to kill an individual.

Mischief

A 26-year-old Cornwall man was charged with mischief April 14 when he allegedly damaged a City of Cornwall bus shelter.