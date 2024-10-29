Assault with a weapon charge

A 21-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with assault with a weapon after he allegedly attacked his father Oct. 28.

Cornwall Police Service says after assaulting his father the man threatened to kill his family members if police were called.

The accused was also charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, intimidation and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order. At the time of the incident, he was bound by two separate probation orders to keep the peace and not possess any weapons. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Impaired charge

Albert Kiza, 34, of Cornwall, was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with impaired driving after a member of the CPS conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second Street West.