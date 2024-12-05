Assault with a weapon charge

December 5, 2024 at 11 h 37 min
By Richard Mahoney
The Cornwall Police Service has charged Lise-Anne Terriah, 40, of Cornwall, with assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged Nov. 16 the woman waved a metal bar in the direction of an individual known to her and also threated to kill her.

16-year-old charged

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was charged Dec. 4 with criminal harassment,  uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and eight counts of failing to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged Dec. 2, the youth, who  was bound by two separate undertakings, sent harassing messages to a family member and threatened to kill her.

Break-in, assault charges

Saxon Pierce, 29, of Montreal, was arrested Dec. 4, and charged with break and enter and assault after he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted a woman September 16.

