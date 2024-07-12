Assault with a weapon charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Kathleen Hay, 64, of Cornwall, with assault and assault with a weapon after she was arrested July 11 in relation to a June 22 incident. The woman, who allegedly assaulted an individual known to her, went to the police station after an investigation began. She is to appear in court September 5.

Shoplifting

Honour Driscoll, 40, of Cornwall, was arrested on July 11, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000 after she allegedly stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business. A court date has been set for September 5.

Assault, mischief

A 26-year-old Cornwall woman was charged July 11 with domestic assault and domestic mischief. It is alleged she assaulted her spouse and damaged his property. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.