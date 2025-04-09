Assault with a weapon charges

April 9, 2025 at 10 h 33 min
By Richard Mahoney
Assault with a weapon charges
(Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

A 25-year-old man from Cornwall was arrested April 8 and charged with domestic assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, failing to comply with a probation order and breach of recognizance.

It is alleged that the man assaulted his spouse and threatened to kill her.

Assault, mischief charges

A 28-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with domestic assault with a weapon and domestic mischief after and domestic assault with a weapon after he allegedly kicked down his girlfriend’s washroom door and brandished an edged weapon April 8.

 

Shoplifting

A 40-year-old Cornwall woman was charged with shoplifting after she allegedly stole merchandise from a Second Street East business Feb. 26.

Impaired driving

A 56-year-old man from Cornwall was charged April 8 with impaired driving after he was pulled over by a member of the Cornwall Police Service in the area of Second Street West.

 

