Assault with weapon charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged Cynthia Cafariello, 37, of Cornwall, with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of mischief under $5,000. It is alleged July 24, the woman assaulted two individuals known to her with a weapon and also damaged property at their residence.

Uttering threats charge

Maurice Jordan, 38, of Cornwall, was charged July 24 with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Threats, possession charges

Jordan Tracey, 26, of Cornwall, was arrested July 24 and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Several charges

Samantha Derouchie, 31, of Cornwall, was arrested July 24 and charged with several offences, such as fraud, illegal use of a credit card, impaired driving, dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime.

It is alleged July 24 she was driving a stolen vehicle in a dangerous manner while under the influence of drugs. Further investigation revealed the woman allegedly committed fraud and used the vehicle owner’s credit card eight times.