Assaulting peace officer charges

Cornwall Police Service has charged Kimberly Cook, 29, of Akwesasne, with assault as well as three counts of assaulting a peace officer and one count of resisting a peace officer.

It is alleged that July 26, the woman punched an individual in the face.

January 7, while being taken into custody by members of the Canadian Border Services Agency, it is alleged she assaulted three officers and resisted arrest. She was subsequently turned over to the CPS.

She was released to appear in court Feb. 11.

Dangerous driving charge

Tyrese Mwampokolo, 21, of Akwesasne, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Nov. 19, members of the Cornwall Police Service responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Water Street and Augustus Street. It is alleged the man operated his motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and fled the scene after the collision. Jan. 7, the man was taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and subsequently turned over to the CPS.

Mischief

A 26-year-old Cornwall woman was charged Jan. 7 with domestic mischief and harassing communications after she allegedly the woman smashed a window of her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle. Further investigation also revealed the woman allegedly sent harassing communications to the man. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the matter.