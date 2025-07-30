Award-Winning Mystery by Local Author

JASON SETNYK

Glengarry author Dr. Melissa Yuan-Innes, who writes as Melissa Yi, has earned international recognition for her young adult mystery The Red Rock Killer. The book was named a Silver Falchion Award Judges’ Top Pick by Killer Nashville, a new honour introduced in 2025 to spotlight “outstanding stories that moved our judges deeply and left them wanting more.”

“I’m gobsmacked,” said Yi. “This spring, The Red Rock Killer was a finalist for the Crime Writers of Canada Award. You can imagine the calibre of books they choose for the best in our country. Now picture being named as one of the ten best in the world.”

The novel’s opening line-“My mom told me I could do whatever I wanted the whole summer I turned fourteen, so I decided to find the Red Rock serial killer”-won the International Thriller Writers’ Best First Sentence Contest, judged by bestselling author Allison Brennan and YA icon R.L. Stine.

Yi, who supports writers from Akwesasne to Montreal, said, “I love watching creativity take flight.” The Red Rock Killer is available at Coles Cornwall Square, Pharmasave, Henderson’s Grocery in Lancaster, and Librairie Bertrand in Montreal.